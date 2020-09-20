According to an extract from a Sun article, a decision by Whites jefe Marcelo Bielsa could dent hopes of EFL sides wanting to sign youngsters Jordan Stevens (main image) and Robbie Gotts (below) on loan this season.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon, in a longer story about Leeds United wanting to land Dan James from rivals Manchester United, brings up the topic of the Whites loan rationale. This rationale has seemingly changed due to one decision made by Bielsa.

That decision is a simple one. Leeds United will not allow players out of Elland Road on loan until sufficient players have been brought in to cover those leaving on a temporary basis. As Nixon states, “Several of the younger Elland Road players have been wanted by other clubs but Bielsa will not let them go until he has cover.”

The two players named by Nixon are Stevens and Gotts’ both are highly rated by the coaching staff at Elland Road. Both have been exposed to extensive football in the Under-23s and both have a degree of first-team experience at Elland Road.

Gotts is a product of the Whites highly-rated academy and has come through the system at Elland Road. The Harrogate-born youngster has been touted as a loan signing for former Under-23s boss Carlos Corberan who is now the boss of Huddersfield Town and also of interest to Hull City.

Stevens, who Leeds signed from League Two side Forest Green Rovers, is also a wanted youngster. A tweet by Nixon last week stated that League One side Swindon Town were wanting to take the youngster on a loan deal.

Leeds United under Bielsa have always run with a lean squad. It is understandable that his decision to not sanction loans out until suitable cover comes in has been made. In such a pared-down squad, he will need to ensure that there is sufficient squad depth at Elland Road for their Premier League campaign.

Is Marcelo Bielsa's decision to ban loans until players come in a good one?