QPR new boy Lyndon Dykes has scored twice in his opening two games for the London club. 

The Australian has been on hand to slot home two penalties for Mark Warburton’s men against Nottingham Forest and Coventry City respectively and will be pleased to start life with the Championship side in good form.

Dykes, who is 24 years old, joined the R’s from Livingston for a fee of £2 million and has carried on his goal scoring exploits from the Scottish Premiership.

The twice-capped Scotland international bagged 14 goals in 36 games for Livi after joining them in January 2019 from Queen of the South.

QPR were in good spirits last weekend after their winning start to the campaign against Forest but lost 3-2 to newly promoted Coventry on Friday.

  West Brom could turn to ex-Brentford striker from Watford

They are still in the hunt for some new signings, with bringing in another striker as back-up/competition for Dykes on their agenda.

For now, the Aussie will lead the line for the Hoops and will be looking for a third goal in three against Middlesbrough at home next time out.

Here is how the QPR fans have reacted to his first couple of games for the club on Twitter-

Will QPR bounce back against Boro?

Yes

No