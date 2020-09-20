QPR new boy Lyndon Dykes has scored twice in his opening two games for the London club.

The Australian has been on hand to slot home two penalties for Mark Warburton’s men against Nottingham Forest and Coventry City respectively and will be pleased to start life with the Championship side in good form.

Dykes, who is 24 years old, joined the R’s from Livingston for a fee of £2 million and has carried on his goal scoring exploits from the Scottish Premiership.

The twice-capped Scotland international bagged 14 goals in 36 games for Livi after joining them in January 2019 from Queen of the South.

QPR were in good spirits last weekend after their winning start to the campaign against Forest but lost 3-2 to newly promoted Coventry on Friday.

They are still in the hunt for some new signings, with bringing in another striker as back-up/competition for Dykes on their agenda.

For now, the Aussie will lead the line for the Hoops and will be looking for a third goal in three against Middlesbrough at home next time out.

Here is how the QPR fans have reacted to his first couple of games for the club on Twitter-

We can’t play 1 up top with Dykes he has so much potential and will have an amazing season if he has someone up top with him or it will be a complete waste of money!! I hope we can get someone in #Qpr — Dave Lamont (@davelamontQPR) September 19, 2020

Early days but like the look of Lyndon Dykes, love the way he takes a penalty, hopefully see him adding goals from open play in the upcoming games #QPR — Al (@QPRanger9) September 18, 2020

On the bright side Dykes certainly knows how to take a penalty #QPR — Loftus Roads (@4EverQPR) September 18, 2020

#QPR seem to have made a really astute purchase in lyndon dykes, the way he is able to control the ball is impressive. — Chris Spratt (@runningspratt) September 18, 2020

Lyndon Dykes is becoming the new @chazaustin10 for me 💷 #QPR — Billy Boy (@BillyMaguire7) September 18, 2020

This Lyndon Dykes is an absolute monster . Very rare to see a player hit the ball as hard as he does #qpr — James Rodriguez’s greatest fan (@Armchaireverton) September 18, 2020

