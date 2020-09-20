Stoke City are poised to sign Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live (originally from the Sunday Mirror).

The Potters’ stopper Jack Butland will go the other way to St. Mary’s as part of the deal.

Gunn, who is 24 years old, is being allowed to leave Southampton as the Premier League side look to shake up their goalkeeping department. Whilst Butland has been in need of a fresh start for a while so this arrangement suits both parties.

The Saints signed Gunn from Manchester City in July 2018 for a fee of around £13.5 million and he signed a five-year contract. He has since made 30 appearances for them in all competitions.

Stoke have identified him as someone to compete with Adam Davies for their number one spot this season and will be eager to get a deal over the line for him.

Gunn rose up through the youth ranks at Norwich City but swapped to the Etihad Stadium in 2011. He never made a senior appearance for City but enjoyed a loan spell back at Carrow Road during the 2017/18 season.

He lost his way at Southampton last term but a move to Stoke will provide him with an opportunity to get more game time.

Butland’s seven year spell at the Bet365 Stadium looks set to be coming to an end and the England international has a point to prove in the Premier League after three years out of it.



Happy with this proposed deal, Stoke fans?