Birmingham City are on the verge of signing Spain international Mikel San Jose, as per BBC WM journalist Richard Wilford on Twitter (see tweet below).

The experienced midfielder is due for a medical today ahead of a move to the Championship.

San Jose, who is 31 years old, is a free agent after leaving Athletic Bilbao in July and is set to make the move to Birmingham.

He spent 11 seasons with the La Liga side and made 397 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 37 goals along the way.

San Jose was a popular figure at Bilbao and helped them get to the Europa League and Copa Del Rey finals during his time at the San Mames Stadium.

Birmingham have had a busy transfer window as Aitor Karanka looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad. They have not stopped their recruitment drive just yet and San Jose is set to become their seventh signing of the summer.

The midfielder, who has made seven caps for Spain in his career, progressed up through the youth ranks at Bilbao and had a three year stint as a youngster at Liverpool before returning to the Basque Country in 2009.

Signing him is a big statement of intent by Birmingham and he will be an exciting acquisition for their fans.

