Swindon Town target Jordan Stevens has been ‘cleared’ to leave Leeds United once they bring another player in, as per a report by The Sun.

The youngster is wanted by the Robins on loan, as covered by The72 last week, as they look to boost their attacking options.

Leeds are eager for some of their younger players to go and get some first-team experience under their belt but are waiting for some new signings to ensure they have enough depth in their squad.

Stevens, who is 20 years old, joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side in February 2018 from Forest Green Rovers and has since been a key player for their Under-23’s side.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Forest Green and went onto make 15 appearances for their senior side in League Two, chipping in with a single goal, before Leeds lured him to Yorkshire.

The Whites handed him his first-team debut in January 2019 in a Championship fixture against Stoke City and he has since played four more times for the Premier League new boys.

Swindon are now eyeing a move for him and will be eager to bring him in as soon as possible. Richie Wellens’ side made a winning start to life back in League One last weekend against Rochdale but lost 2-0 away to Blackpool yesterday.

The Robins have had a busy summer and will have to be patient in their pursuit to bring Stevens on loan from Leeds, with Bielsa’s men waiting for reinforcements of their own.

