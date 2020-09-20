Leeds United are running with the youngest squad in the Premier League. Their youth brings energy and vibrancy to the style of football that they are displaying. They are also a club known as fearless when it comes to blooding young players. One of those is young Pole, Mateusz Bogusz.

The Whites think very highly of Bogusz and he has played a lot for the Under-23, mainly nder now-Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan. He also made his first-team debut last season and played in the EFL Cup defeat against Hull City this season.

He is also a player who needs regular first-team action and, during an interview with Polish journalist Radoslaw Przybysz in July, hinted that he would be heading out of Elland Road on loan.

Speaking in that interview, Bogusz said:

“I wanted to go on loan this season [2019/20], but Bielsa didn’t let anyone go. Now I will be gone one hundred percent, we’ve already talked about it. First I will sign a new contract and then I will go on loan.“

That new deal has been signed, yet Bogusz is still at the club despite also saying about the upcoming loan situation:

“I don’t know yet whether the Championship or to another country. I think that in days I will know where I will go.“

However, Leeds United’s decision to include him on the bench for Saturday’s pulsating 4-3 victory over Fulham at Elland Road could be a more decisive indicator of their plans regarding his future.

It would indicate that they see his place as being at Elland Road, especially regarding his football future. That decision would wreck the hopes of any EFL side, likely at Championship level, of taking the rated young Polish attacking midfielder on loan.

It’s not a ‘set-in-stone’ situation but including Bogusz in the first-team squad at Elland Road could dash a few Championship side’s hopes.

Would Mateusz Bogusz be best staying at Leeds United or joining a Championship side on loan?