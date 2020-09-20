West Brom could turn to Watford’s Andre Gray before the end of the transfer window, as mentioned in a report by The Athletic.

The Baggies are keen to sharpen their attacking options in the Premier League and are weighing up their options.

Their primary target is Huddersfield Town’s Karlan Grant, who scored 19 goals last season. However, it is yet to be known whether Slaven Bilic’s side will strike a deal for him with the Terriers wanting a hefty transfer fee.

Another option for West Brom is Watford’s Troy Deeney, though Gray is seen as a more ‘likely alternative’ should they fail to lure Grant to the Hawthorns over the coming weeks.

Gray, who is 29 years old, could leave Vicarage Road with the Hornets in the Championship.

He joined the Hertfordshire club in August 2017 and has since scored 16 goals in 94 appearances for them in all competitions.

Gray was prolific at previous clubs Brentford and Burnley. He scored 20 goals in 52 games for the Bees before the Clarets signed him in 2015 for a fee of around £6 million.

He then fired 33 goals in 78 matches for the Lancashire side before his switch to Watford, helping Sean Dyche’s side win promotion to the top flight in his first season at Turf Moor.

Gray, who has also played for Luton Town in the past, could be considered by West Brom now as they seek a pacey striker. They have lost their opening two games of the Premier League season and need reinforcements.

Should WBA sign Gray?