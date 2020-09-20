Pafos have made a move to sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

They are looking to lure the free agent to Cyprus.

Hutchinson, who is 31 years old, is available after leaving Hillsborough at the end of last season.

Pafos are managed by former Swansea City Under-23’s boss Cameron Toshack and are currently home to English duo Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Jason Puncheon.

They are now eager to sign Hutchinson as they look to add more options to their midfield department.

The ex-England Under-19 international spent seven years on the books at Sheffield Wednesday and made 144 appearances for the South Yorkshire club, chipping in with five goals.

He started his career at Chelsea and rose up through the youth ranks of the London club. He went onto play six times for their first-team, as well as have loan spells away at Nottingham Forest and Vitesse.

Wednesday lured him to Hillsborough in 2013 on an initial loan deal but made the move permanent shortly after.

He was a popular player amongst their fans but left when his contract expired this summer.

Hutchinson could now be on his way to Cyprus for a new chapter in his career and will weigh up a move there.

