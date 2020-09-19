Blackburn Rovers put Wycombe Wanderers to the sword this afternoon, hammering the hapless Londoners 5-0. It was a performance that bodes well for the season.

On the face of it, winning by that margin would often leave fans hopeful that the squad was set and that they just needed to kick-on and aim for the top. However, there’s been serious talk that Tony Mowbray will be adding to the squad that he has at his disposal.

One name that is being linked to Rovers is QPR defender Ryan Manning. 24-year-old Irish international Manning has only featured for QPR in this season’s Carabao Cup, playing the whole 90 minutes and scoring in the 3-2 loss to Plymouth Argyle.

Manning arrived at London side QPR from Galway United in his native Ireland in early January 2015 in a piecemeal deal said to be around the £60,000 mark. He’s since gone on to make 96 appearances for QPR, scoring 9 goals and providing 10 assists.

However, despite all the links, Blackburn manager Mowbray isn’t sure that Manning will become a Rovers player. That is, according to journalists Andy Bayes and Rich Sharpe (below):

#rovers fans, after speaking to Tony Mowbray, I wouldn’t expect anything with Ryan Manning. He suggested enough cash for 1 permanent or 2 or 3 loans. — Andy Bayes (@AndyBayes) September 19, 2020

"The manager doesn't know that" was Tony Mowbray's response to the Ryan Manning question. TM confirmed he likes the player but suggests #Rovers wouldn't have the level of finance to make that a possibility. — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) September 19, 2020

In this post-Covid football landscape, it appears that finances are at the nub of the issue as to why it is unlikely that Ryan Manning will be seen in a Blackburn Rovers shirt this season. With clubs suffering without fans through the turnstiles and bums on seats, finances are always going to be at the forefront of clubs’ minds. It seems that it is this that is stopping Blackburn moving for Manning.

Will Blackburn Rovers find a way to bring Ryan Manning to Ewood Park this season?