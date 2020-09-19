GALLERY: Blackburn turn Wycombe over in five-goal smashing
Blackburn Rovers are a side to be reckoned with based on today’s annihilation of Wycombe who were on the wrong end of a 5-0 beatdown.
It was an impressive performance by Tony Mowbray’s men who were looking comfortable at half time and 3-0 up. Those first-half goals came courtesy of Adam Armstrong (16’P, 33′) and Tyrhys Dolan (20′). It was enough to give Rovers what would usually be enough to win a game.
However, Wycombe’s cause wasn’t helped when defender Darius Charles received a straight red card (57′), reducing the Londoners to 10 men for the last 30 minutes. Further goals followed from Derrick Williams (67′) and Armstrong (83′) who claimed the match ball with his hat-trick.
Blackburn vs Wycombe – Tale of the Tape
Possession: Blackburn 69.5% – 30.5% Wycombe
Pass Accuracy%: Blackburn 81% – 54% Wycombe
Accurate Passes: Blackburn 377 – 102 Wycombe
Chances Created: Blackburn 19 – 5 Wycombe
Shots: Blackburn 23 – 9 Wycombe
Saves: Blackburn 1 – 11 Wycombe
Here’s a gallery of images from Blackburns impressive win this afternoon.
