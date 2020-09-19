Blackburn Rovers are a side to be reckoned with based on today’s annihilation of Wycombe who were on the wrong end of a 5-0 beatdown.

It was an impressive performance by Tony Mowbray’s men who were looking comfortable at half time and 3-0 up. Those first-half goals came courtesy of Adam Armstrong (16’P, 33′) and Tyrhys Dolan (20′). It was enough to give Rovers what would usually be enough to win a game.

However, Wycombe’s cause wasn’t helped when defender Darius Charles received a straight red card (57′), reducing the Londoners to 10 men for the last 30 minutes. Further goals followed from Derrick Williams (67′) and Armstrong (83′) who claimed the match ball with his hat-trick.

Blackburn vs Wycombe – Tale of the Tape

Possession: Blackburn 69.5% – 30.5% Wycombe

Pass Accuracy%: Blackburn 81% – 54% Wycombe

Accurate Passes: Blackburn 377 – 102 Wycombe

Chances Created: Blackburn 19 – 5 Wycombe

Shots: Blackburn 23 – 9 Wycombe

Saves: Blackburn 1 – 11 Wycombe

Here’s a gallery of images from Blackburns impressive win this afternoon.

Behind closed doors. Empty terraces. Gareth Ainsworth - Wycombe manager. 1-0 Adam Armstrong. 2-0 Tyrhys Dolan. Blackburn players celebrate Dolan's goal. Joe Rothwell {Blackburn) and Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe) fight for possession. Tony Mowbray gives enouragement. Amari'i Bell strides forward. Scott Kashket (Wycombe) and Derrick Williams (Blackburn) battle for possession. Previous Next

Will Wycombe stay up this season?