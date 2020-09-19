Blackburn Rovers recovered from a 3-2 loss last week to smash a sorry Wycombe side for 5 at Ewood Park this afternoon. It was a result that lifted them to 9th in the table.

It’s early doors yet, but today’s scoreline shows that Rovers are a ruthless outfit that sides will discount at their peril this season. It was a solid performance against a side that. admittedly, you’d expect the side from Lancashire to beat.

However, it was a game that still needed winning and it was certainly a game that Blackburn won in style thanks largely to a hat-trick from Adam Armstrong (16’P, 33′ and 83′) and goals from Tyrhys Dolan (20′) and Derrick Williams (67′).

Lewis Storey/Getty Images SportTony Mowbray has Blackburn ticking over and they are scoring goals. They will be a side that others will have to contend with and, on today’s showing, will shock many clubs this season.

Of course, Rovers were helped in their five-goal cause by a sending off for Wycombe’s Darius Charles. Yet, take nothing away from the Lancashire outfit, this was an excellent performance and their players fully deserve the accolades for the 5-0 result.

It was a result and a performance that Rovers fans were quick to jump on in celebration. It wasn’t just fans, either; Blackburn players were also quick to tweet.

Here’s a selection of tweets from fans after today’s victory:

