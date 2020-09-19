Blackburn Rovers recovered from a 3-2 loss last week to smash a sorry Wycombe side for 5 at Ewood Park this afternoon. It was a result that lifted them to 9th in the table.

It’s early doors yet, but today’s scoreline shows that Rovers are a ruthless outfit that sides will discount at their peril this season. It was a solid performance against a side that. admittedly, you’d expect the side from Lancashire to beat.

However, it was a game that still needed winning and it was certainly a game that Blackburn won in style thanks largely to a hat-trick from Adam Armstrong (16’P, 33′ and 83′) and goals from Tyrhys Dolan (20′) and Derrick Williams (67′).

Tony Mowbray has Blackburn ticking over and they are scoring goals. They will be a side that others will have to contend with and, on today’s showing, will shock many clubs this season.

Of course, Rovers were helped in their five-goal cause by a sending off for Wycombe’s Darius Charles. Yet, take nothing away from the Lancashire outfit, this was an excellent performance and their players fully deserve the accolades for the 5-0 result.

It was a result and a performance that Rovers fans were quick to jump on in celebration. It wasn’t just fans, either; Blackburn players were also quick to tweet.

Fantastic win today. Delighted for @TyrhysDolan10 got a goal his performances have deserved and @AdamArma9 WOW 🤩❤️ everyone to a man brilliant today. Happy weekend 🙌🏽 — Elliott Bennett (@Ebenno88) September 19, 2020

Tough challenge today but we dealt with it in a good professional manner. Clean sheet and 5 goals… Great feeling — Amari'i Bell (@Amariibell) September 19, 2020

Here’s a selection of tweets from fans after today’s victory:

What can ya say? Take all 3 points, keep a clean sheet, score 5, our hound prodigy makes his league debut and scores, and our talismanic striker nets a hat trick… Football, eh? #Rovers #BRFC #EFL #Championship — Sean Fox (@rover_american) September 19, 2020

@TyrhysDolan10 has made the football pitch his little playground. What a performance. The way he glides through everyone, expresses himself so confidently and looks like he’s having a right good time. Keep going kid! 💪🏼 #Rovers #Blackburn #BRFC #BlackburnRovers — Razina. (@RazinaU_) September 19, 2020

Great performance and glad we have seen the clinical performance we’ve been threatening….. enjoy your weekend! Just your 5 😉 #Rovers #BRFC #AngelOfTheNorth #Clinical — GalDavies (@GalDavies1986) September 19, 2020

So many positives from todays game but what an outstanding performance from young @TyrhysDolan10 That lad is gonna go far. #rovers 🔵⚪🔵⚪ — ErikaJLeadbetter🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@ErikaLeadbetter) September 19, 2020

Dolan, kids gonna rip the championship this season 🙌 Once dack is back we'll be even better!#rovers #rovwyc #EFL — Suhail Patel (@suhailpat) September 19, 2020

Will Blackburn Rovers challenge for the top six this season?