In the main image to this article, Sabri Lamouchi stands there, arms outstretched like Christ the Redeemer. After the first-half display of his Reds at the City Ground, the Frenchman might need to call on assistance from above.

Forest are a side that flattered to deceive last season. Packed with attacking talent, they posed a definite threat. However, they were also wracked by inconsistency and it was this that became their Achilles heel. Time-after-time they lost to teams that they should have beaten.

From a team that should have been challenging at the top end of the table, Forest ended up slipping away to a disappointing 7th place, outside the playoff picture on goal difference of -1. Matty Cash has been sold, others aren’t in favour, but even still, Forest have enough about them to pose a decent threat this season.

Or so you’d think.

In just their second game of the season, Lamouchi’s charges are up against it. At half-time today, against a strong Cardiff City side, Forest were 2-0 down after a brace of goals from Bluebirds striker Keiffer Moore (above). On top of a previous loss by the same score to QPR last weekend, Forest are effectively bottom of the table.

The only saving grace is that Sheffield Wednesday are below them on -9 points due to their 12-point deduction for breaching EFL FFP protocols. It is a situation that, even though it is only early-doors for the 2020/21 campaign, that has gotten Forest fans fuming. Here’s some of their responses to the 2-0 half-time home humbling.

Should Nottingham Forest call time on Sabri Lamouchi at the City ground?

Yes.

Time gentlemen, please.

No.

Get another round in!