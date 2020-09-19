In the main image to this article, Sabri Lamouchi stands there, arms outstretched like Christ the Redeemer. After the first-half display of his Reds at the City Ground, the Frenchman might need to call on assistance from above.

Forest are a side that flattered to deceive last season. Packed with attacking talent, they posed a definite threat. However, they were also wracked by inconsistency and it was this that became their Achilles heel. Time-after-time they lost to teams that they should have beaten.

From a team that should have been challenging at the top end of the table, Forest ended up slipping away to a disappointing 7th place, outside the playoff picture on goal difference of -1. Matty Cash has been sold, others aren’t in favour, but even still, Forest have enough about them to pose a decent threat this season.

Or so you’d think.

In just their second game of the season, Lamouchi’s charges are up against it. At half-time today, against a strong Cardiff City side, Forest were 2-0 down after a brace of goals from Bluebirds striker Keiffer Moore (above). On top of a previous loss by the same score to QPR last weekend, Forest are effectively bottom of the table.

The only saving grace is that Sheffield Wednesday are below them on -9 points due to their 12-point deduction for breaching EFL FFP protocols. It is a situation that, even though it is only early-doors for the 2020/21 campaign, that has gotten Forest fans fuming. Here’s some of their responses to the 2-0 half-time home humbling.

So many quality attacking players but playing negative football long balls carvalho frozen out the squad looks like no game plan today he’s lost it time to go Sabri — Daniel Campion (@NFFCDan) September 19, 2020

Lamouchi is stubborn. Put Carvalho on the bench, never gave him a run. Fans complain “crying out for creativity!” So Sabri bombs him out the squad completely as a 4Q. Now we can’t get a shot on target and Carvalho is training with the youth. Sabri’s ego runnin wild. #NFFC — Lee (@WelcomeThrilIho) September 19, 2020

imagine having more defenders than the rest of the other league teams combined and still conceding, poor from forest #nffc — wayno 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏒🎬🍺 (@pantherrob12) September 19, 2020

Amazing that Jenkinson actually played for Arsenal. He’s bad on the ball and he’s literally all over the place. No idea where to be and when #nffc — Mikey (@msmcglau) September 19, 2020

Think Jenkinson is the only full back I seen run centrally when the balls out width 🤣 guys clueless! #nffc — Aaron A (@Allsebrook94) September 19, 2020

I've read enough tweets to be a great manager. Give me a shot after Sabri! #nffc — Wesley Hall (@bigwes) September 19, 2020

#nffc The radio commentary is down, I have never been happier… — Neal Shepperson (@NealShepperson) September 19, 2020

@NFFC enough is enough now sabri out!! 3 wins out of 18 isn't good enough, GET THE COWLEYS IN!!! — lewis blythe (@lewisblythe1) September 19, 2020

Should Nottingham Forest call time on Sabri Lamouchi at the City ground?