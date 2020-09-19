Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has spoken to the club’s official website to offer his reaction to the signing of striker Chuba Akpom, saying he is “delighted” to have brought in his “number one choice”.

Middlesbrough have secured the signing of striker Chuba Akpom from Greek side PAOK. The former Arsenal youngster joins for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Boro, keeping him at the Riverside Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Neil Warnock has been looking to add a striker to his ranks this summer and now, he has expressed his delight at securing the signing of his “number one choice”.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Warnock said Akpom is a player he has wanted for a long time and thanked Neil Bausor for his help in securing the signing. He said:

“I’m delighted to finally have got him. He’s been my number one choice. I’ve wanted him for a long time. I’d like to give a big thanks to Neil Bausor for getting it done.

“I told him what we were doing at the club, and right from day one, he wanted to come, and I’m delighted.”

Akpom, 24, joins Middlesbrough after a stint in Greece with PAOK. The former Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City and Brighton and Hove Albion loan man netted 18 goals and laid on 10 assists for the club.

