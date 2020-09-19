As per a report from the Liverpool Echo, Everton starlet Lewis Gibson is closing in on a loan move to Reading.

Everton are looking to send young star Lewis Gibson out on loan again this season and now, it has been claimed that the defender is closing in on a move to the Championship.

A report from the Liverpool Echo has claimed that Reading are set to secure the signing of Gibson on loan as the Toffees look to send the defender out on a temporary basis this summer. The club are keen to see him pick up more senior experience and test himself in the second tier and it seems Reading could be the place where he does just that.

Gibson has impressed in Everton’s youth ranks since joining the Merseyside club from Newcastle United and picked up his first taste of senior football in the second half of last season with Fleetwood Town.

The 20-year-old – who can play at left-back as well as in centre-back – played 11 times for Fleetwood Town across all competitions, laying on one assist in the process.

With a Championship move awaiting Gibson, it will be interesting to see how the Everton youngster fares in the second tier.

Reading fans, would you be happy with the signing of Gibson? Let us know your thoughts on a possible deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

