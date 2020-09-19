Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has said that he is “not really that interested” in sending young players out on loan, dealing Portsmouth a blow in their efforts to sign Harry Souttar.

As covered here on The72, reports have claimed this summer that Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has been attracting loan interest from League One.

The Potters youngster starred on loan with Fleetwood Town last season, playing in 52 games across all competitions. In the process, he netted four goals and laid on two assists.

After such a strong campaign, Portsmouth have been eyeing a deal for Souttar this summer. However, Pompey have now been dealt a blow in their efforts to bring the Australia international to Fratton Park.

Speaking ahead of Stoke City’s Carabao Cup win over Wolves – in which Souttar started – O’Neill said that he is not interested in sending younger players out on loan at the minute, saying that he would like to see them prove themselves with the club. He said:

“As for impressing other football clubs, I’m not really that interested in younger players, at the minute, going out on loan. I think they have to now prove themselves at this club or else the better option (than a loan) would be to leave permanently.

“We constantly have players out on loan and players returning. I know that’s a trend in the modern game but players need a home and I want to see the younger players here really pushing to get into our starting XI as opposed to possibly looking over the fence thinking there’s something better on loan.

“This is the best option for them and it’s up to them to take it.”

