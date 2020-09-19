Speaking to talkSPORT (quotes via football.london), Watford’s summer signing Jeremy Ngakia has said that he left West Ham as he didn’t feel like he was going to get enough game time to continue his development.

Earlier this summer, young defender Jeremy Ngakia left West Ham at the end of his contract. David Moyes was keen for the youngster to remain with the Hammers but he opted to enter free agency, eventually joining Watford on a free transfer.

Now, Ngakia has moved to open up on his move to Watford. The 20-year-old – who made his Watford debut last weekend in a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough – has revealed that he didn’t feel that he would get enough game time at the London Stadium to further his development.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Ngakia said:

“I just thought that at this moment of my career the most important thing for me is to develop, to play games. I didn’t think I was going to, honestly, get games at West Ham. Or it didn’t sound or feel guaranteed.

“Watford then came in and it sounded good so it was a great opportunity for me. You’ve got to be brave 100 per cent, and do what’s best for you.

“I’m learning a lot, literally every day in training. I am a young player, I have still got a lot to learn but this is what I want. Players around me that I can learn from and it’s great.

“You have to have the mindset to want to improve to get to the top, you have to learn every day and learn something new every day.”

With a move to Watford secured, it will be interesting to see how Ngakia fares at Vicarage Road. Watford’s right-back options consist of Kiko Femenia, Marc Navarro, Daryl Janmaat and Ngakia so it will awaits to be seen if the youngster can fend off competition to nail down a starting spot in Vladimir Ivic’s starting 11.