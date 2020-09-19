Journalist David Ornstein has reported on Twitter that Norwich City have rejected two bids from Barcelona for young star Max Aarons.

1st dialogue between Barcelona & Norwich on Max Aarons was loan with option to buy + no financial penalties depending on appearances. 2nd was loan with option + financial penalties relating to apps. #NCFC would only have considered if obligation to buy @TheAthleticUK #FCBarcelona https://t.co/D1rMMNoH6H — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 19, 2020

Amid Norwich City’s relegation to the Championship, a host of their key players have either been linked with moves away or already sealed transfers elsewhere. Jamal Lewis has sealed a move to Newcastle United and playmaker Emi Buendia continues to be heavily linked with a move away.

Speculation has also circulated regarding the future of young defender Max Aarons and now, it has been revealed that Catalan giants Barcelona have had two offers for the full-back.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported the news on Saturday morning, revealing that the Canaries have turned down two bids for Aarons. One bid is said to have been worth as much as £20m plus bonuses. However, after having offers rejected, Barca are said to have turned their attention to Ajax starlet Serginho Dest.

Barcelona are not the only European giants showing interest in Aarons. German giants Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping a close eye on his situation at Norwich City, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out over the remainder of the summer.

Aarons, 20, has emerged as one of Norwich’s star players since making his way through their youth academy. Overall, he has featured 84 times across all competitions, scoring three goals and laying on eight assists along the way.

