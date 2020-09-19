The main image to this piece shows Ross McCormack celebrating scoring in the FA Cup for Cardiff City against Leicester in 2010. Fast-forward 10 years and a number of sides and the 34-year-old striker has just signed for National League Aldershot.

McCormack’s career in the Football League consisted of 333 games in the Championship and 19 in League One. It was also a career that took in EFL sides Cardiff City, Doncaster (loan) and Nottingham Forest (loan). Additionally, he played for Aston Villa, Fulham and Leeds United in the Championship, all three now being Premier League sides.

His move into English football, after starting out at Glasgow giants Rangers, came with a foray on loan at Doncaster Rovers where he made 19 appearances and scored 5 goals in League One.

Following a spell at Motherwell was a £160,000 move to Cardiff City in 2008. McCormack went on to make 88 appearances (30 goals/8 assists) for the Bluebirds before a £320,000 move to Leeds United in 2010.

His time at Elland Road was his most productive in football. He made 157 appearances for the Whites, scoring 58 goals and providing 31 assists during his time at the club. However, he also picked up the nickname ‘McContract’ due to the high demands that he often made.

In 2014, Leeds United cashed in with McCormack moving to Fulham for £10.6m. Whilst at the Cottage, he made 100 appearances (42 goals/22 assists) before a near-£13m move to Aston Villa. It was something of a disaster at Villa, McCormack making just 24 appearances (3 goals/1 assist) over his three years at the club.

It was a three-year spell at Villa Park that not only saw him black-balled for his lax attitude to training but also a loan move to Nottingham Forest (above). Whilst at the City Ground, McCormack made 7 appearances, scoring the one goal and providing one assist.

He was cut loose by Villa last September, after loans out to A-League sides Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners as well as a loan back to former club Motherwell. His capture by Aldershot is definitely a coup for them and it is something that boss Danny Searle comments on during an interview on the club’s YouTube channel.

During this interview, Searle says of McCormack’s decision to join the Shots, “It’s not about money for him, it’s about loving the game”. There will be a few dissenting voices countering Searle’s words amongst the teams that he has played for.

Is National League football below Ross McCormack? Should he be in the EFL?