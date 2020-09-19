QPR lost 3-2 away at newly promoted Coventry City last night in the Championship. Here are five things we learned from the game-

Sloppy defensively- Leaking goals was a problem last season for the Hoops and the cracks appeared again last night. Mark Warburton’s side went into the game on the back of an impressive clean sheet against Nottingham Forest last time out but things have seemingly not changed yet.

Need another striker– The R’s need more depth up front and should make bringing in another forward a priority between now and the end of the transfer window.

Dykes is a positive- The summer recruit from Livingston made it two goals in two games, albeit both have come from the penalty spot but he’ll take it. He will be high on confidence and looks to be the man to get the goals for the London club this season. However, will he get the service? Last night his teammates struggled to create chances for him against the Sky Blues.

Is Joe Lumley number one?- Despite being linked with a move away this summer, Warburton has opted to start him between the sticks for the opening two games. He is under pressure to perform with Liam Kelly and Seny Dieng waiting in the wings.

Missing Ryan Manning- QPR need to sort out Manning’s situation at the club. If he is leaving then he needs to go and the speculation needs to end so they can think about potential replacements. They were exposed at left-back yesterday, with Lee Wallace filling in but the Irishman’s absence was felt.

