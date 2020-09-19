West Brom ‘would entertain’ offers for ex-Swindon Town and QPR striker Charlie Austin, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Baggies want to sign Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant and are open to moving on last summer’s signing.

Austin, who is 31 years old, scored 11 goals in 38 games in all competitions for Slaven Bilic’s side last season to help them win promotion to the Premier League.

However, the Midlands club are looking to sharpen their attack now they are back in the top flight and are also looking to offload Kenneth Zohore.

Austin is a proven goal scorer in the Championship and could have clubs interested in him before the end of the transfer window.

The forward made his name at Swindon Town and was snapped by Burnley in January 2011. He spent two-and-a-half years at Turf Moor and scored a combined 45 goals before QPR signed him in August 2013.

Austin carried on his goal scoring exploits in London and bagged 48 goals in 89 games for the R’s, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2014.

Southampton came calling for him in January 2016 and he spent three seasons with the Saints in the top flight before dropping back to the second tier with West Brom last year.

The Baggies will now listen to offers for the experienced striker over the coming weeks as they look to raise funds to go for their key target Grant from Huddersfield.

Would you take Austin at your club?