Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke, as covered by The72 yesterday.

The Blues are set to boost their options on the wing by bringing the youngster back to the Championship.

Clarke, who is 19 years old, will be eager to impress at Birmingham and will give them something different out wide.

Spurs paid £9.5 million to lure him to the Premier League from Leeds United last summer and he is yet to make a senior appearance for the London club.

They loaned him back out to Leeds for the first-half of last season before recalling him due to a lack of game time at Elland Road. He then spent the remainder of the campaign at QPR.

His opportunities at Tottenham will be limited this term so a loan move to Birmingham is a sensible choice for him.

Clarke impressed during the 2018/19 season at Leeds and helped them get into the Play-Offs that year. Therefore, the Blues will be hoping he can make a similar contribution in the Midlands.

Their fans have been excited about this proposed signing and have taken to Twitter to share their views-

Another very good option in Jack Clarke out wide and I think we need it. With Leko currently injured we only have 2 wingers fit (excluding Crowley) #bcfc — Mark (@all_betting) September 18, 2020

Jack Clarke is ok. Pace and offers something a little bit different I suppose. Had 3 good games for Leeds and got a £10m move which Leeds are probably still laughing about. Needs to knuckle down. #bcfc — Kane (@KaneGStyles) September 18, 2020

Jack Clarke on his way then. Blues have finally got some depth in wide options. Icing on the cake for this window would be another CB and maybe another ST. Feel as though there needs to be another senior CB in the mix. #bcfc — Conor Keane (@conorkeane21) September 18, 2020

If Clarke signs, every single winger we have will be a totally different style of player. Can't remember a time when we had such a variety of attacking options in general #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) September 18, 2020

Wow, like it — Stu (@bigfella72) September 18, 2020

Just a bit of perspective; in a very short space of time we've gone from Jude and Crowley chucked out on the wings with Montero hobbling on at 80 minutes, to having Leko, Bela, Sanchez and soon Clarke. Hard to fathom how big an upgrade that is. We will cause problems #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) September 18, 2020

