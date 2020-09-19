Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke, as covered by The72 yesterday. 

The Blues are set to boost their options on the wing by bringing the youngster back to the Championship.

Clarke, who is 19 years old, will be eager to impress at Birmingham and will give them something different out wide.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport

Spurs paid £9.5 million to lure him to the Premier League from Leeds United last summer and he is yet to make a senior appearance for the London club.

They loaned him back out to Leeds for the first-half of last season before recalling him due to a lack of game time at Elland Road. He then spent the remainder of the campaign at QPR.

His opportunities at Tottenham will be limited this term so a loan move to Birmingham is a sensible choice for him.

Clarke impressed during the 2018/19 season at Leeds and helped them get into the Play-Offs that year. Therefore, the Blues will be hoping he can make a similar contribution in the Midlands.

Their fans have been excited about this proposed signing and have taken to Twitter to share their views-

Happy with the proposed signing of Clarke, BCFC fans?

Yes

No