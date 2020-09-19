Barnsley are looking to offload Mike Bahre, as per a report by The Yorkshire Post.

The attacking midfielder has been told he has no future at Oakwell and is set to move on before the end of the transfer window.

Bahre, who is 25 years old, started last season at the Tykes’ captain under ex-boss Daniel Stendel but has found opportunities hard to come by under Gerhard Struber.

Barnsley are eager to move him on now and he is attracting interest from a couple of clubs.

Struber has said: “We have had an exchange with one or another club about him. Mike is clear and he knows that the situation here is difficult and his game in not in my brain or game plan.

“For Mike, it is good when he moves to another club. He has had a good time here and now it is better for everyone, I think, when he moves to a club where he can have game time and he can play football.”

Bahre joined the Yorkshire side on loan during the 2018/19 season from Hannover 96 and helped them gain promotion in League One before they made his move permanent last year.

He played 26 times in the Championship in the last campaign but is now poised to move onto pastures new.

Prior to his move to Oakwell, the German midfielder had also had loan spells at Hallescher and SV Meppen.

In other Barnsley news, they are interested in Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, as per The72.

Will it be a shame to see Bahre go, Barnsley fans?