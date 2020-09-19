Nottingham Forest have an option to buy Fulham loanee Cyrus Christie, according to The Athletic journalist Paul Taylor on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Reds have signed the defender on a season-long loan from the Cottagers.

Christie, who is 27 years old, has been allowed to leave Scott Parker’s side following their promotion from the Championship last season.

He will now be hoping to help Forest do the same this term under Sabri Lamouchi.

Christie is an experienced full-back and has racked up over 300 appearances so far in his career. He started out at Coventry City and had loan spells in non-league at Nuneaton Town and Hinckley United as a youngster.

He then broke into Coventry’s first-team before moving onto Derby County in July 2014.

The Republic of Ireland international became a key player for the Rams and spent three years at Pride Park, playing 117 games and chipping in with two goals.

Middlesbrough then came calling in 2017 but he spent just a single season at the Riverside Stadium before his move to Fulham.

Christie was part of the Fulham side promoted to the top flight in the last campaign but finds himself down the pecking order at Craven Cottage.

He is a shrewd signing for Nottingham Forest on loan and they could make his move to the City Ground permanent next year.



Is Christie a good signing for NFFC?