Speaking to Grimsby Live, Grimsby Town boss Ian Holloway has confirmed the club have tried to re-sign fan favourite Omar Bogle but revealed a deal is “not going to happen”.

Ian Holloway is determined to add a new striker to his ranks this summer. Grimsby Town are in need of another goalscorer and as of yet, the Mariners have been unable to add a new star striker.

Grimsby currently have Matt Green, Montel Gibson, James Hanson and Alhagi Touray Sisay as striking options. Now, it has been revealed that the club nearly reunited with a former favourite.

Ian Holloway has confirmed that the club have been trying to strike a deal to bring former favourite Omar Bogle back to Blundell Park. However, their chase has been unsuccessful and the former Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City man will not be joining the club. He said:

“It’s fallen flat on its face, so I’m trying to find a couple of new names. The players I talked about before, they’re gone, not going to happen.

“It is a goalscorer I need, without a shadow of a doubt. The way things were looking, and what our fans would love me to do, Omar Bogle, we have chased that, that’s not going to happen. We have chased it, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen.”

Holloway went on to reveal that the Mariners have missed out on two other striker targets. The Grimsby boss said both Port Vale’s new boy Theo Robinson and Ryan Loft – who has signed for Scunthorpe United – were also targets of the Town.

“We missed out on Theo Robinson, that would have been big. We had Lofty (Ryan Loft) the other week, and he got taken from under our nose.

“I am in the business to try and find another one, a natural one who knows what they’re doing, and I know what he needs to look like and the size he needs to be. It’s ongoing, it hasn’t finished yet, and we’re still going to try, but there’s no point in me telling you who they are because we’re not going to get them.”

After missing out on Bogle, Robinson and Loft, it awaits to be seen who Grimsby Town bring in to give them another option up front.