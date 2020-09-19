Speaking on Twitter, The Athletic journalist Tim Spiers has revealed that Wolves defender Dion Sanderson is “likely to move on” this summer amid links with Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Dion Sanderson not involved for the U23s again today. Likely to move on this summer, possibly even a permanent deal. Not in Nuno's plans. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) September 18, 2020

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Wolves starlet Dion Sanderson is wanted in the Championship. Former loan club Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday have both been linked with Sanderson.

Now, a fresh report has emerged providing an update on Sanderson’s situation with Wolves. The Athletic journalist Tim Spiers has revealed that the 20-year-old is not in Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans after he was left out of the Under-23s game against Liverpool.

Sanderson is said to be “likely to move on” this summer, so it will be interesting to see if the latest update has put Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday on alert. Spiers adds that a permanent transfer is also a possible outcome, rather than another loan.

Sanderson – who can play at either centre-back or right-back – spent the second half of last season on loan with Cardiff. Across all competitions, the Wolves youngster played in 10 games, providing two assists in the process.

Most of Sanderson’s game time with Wolves has come with their Under-18s and Under-23s but has notched up one senior appearance for the club.

Now, with his future at Molineux up in the air and both Cardiff City and Sheffield, Wednesday linked, it will be interesting to see if Sanderson seals a move to the Championship before the end of the transfer window. Would you like your club to sign Sanderson? Have your say in the poll below.

