According to a report from Dutch news outlet Voetbal International, Ajax midfielder Carel Eiting is set to turn down a host of European sides to join Huddersfield Town on loan.

Earlier this week, we covered reports here on The72 revealing that Huddersfield Town had taken an interest in Ajax midfielder Carel Eiting. Now, further reports have emerged regarding the Terriers pursuit of the Dutch starlet.

Voetbal International reports that Huddersfield Town are set to win the race for Eiting’s signature ahead of a host of sides. Not only that, but a proposed deal would include the option to make the move permanent at the end of the loan spell.

Eiting is said to have been attracting interest from all over. Dutch sides SC Heerenveen and PEC Zwolle have both been linked with the midfielder, while the report adds that clubs from Italy, Spain and Greece have all also shown an interest in signing Eiting this summer.

Eiting’s move to Huddersfield is “expected to be completed quickly” and the report even claims that he has already undergone a medical. With the move progressing fast, it will be interesting to see if the Terriers can tie up a deal for the young Ajax midfielder.

The 22-year-old has played in 31 games for Ajax’s senior side and while he is yet to score his first goal for the club, Eiting has provided an impressive eight assists from defensive midfield.

The 22-year-old has played in 31 games for Ajax's senior side and while he is yet to score his first goal for the club, Eiting has provided an impressive eight assists from defensive midfield.

