Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of former Derby County and Cardiff City man Craig Bryson on their official club website.

Following his release from Aberdeen, former Derby County favourite Craig Bryson has found himself a new club. St Johnstone have moved to bring Bryson in on a free transfer, confirming his arrival on Friday.

The club confirmed that Bryson has penned a one-year deal, keeping him with the Saints until next summer. St Johnstone say they beat stiff competition to the signing of Bryson so the club will be hoping their efforts pay off.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Bryson spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at the move. The ex-Cardiff City loan man said he wanted to make the move to St Johnstone as soon as he heard of the club’s interest, saying:

“I’m thrilled to finally put pen to paper. As soon as I heard of St Johnstone’s interest it was a place I really wanted to come to.

“I’ve been impressed with the way the club has conducted its business and I’ve also been impressed with the brand of football the team has been playing under Callum Davidson. I’m keen to get started and play my part in the season ahead.”

Bryson, 33, enjoyed a successful eight years in England. After signing for Derby County from Kilmarnock in the summer of 2011, Bryson went on to play 278 times for the club, scoring 42 goals and laying on 39 assists in the process. The midfielder also spent a campaign on loan with Cardiff City in the 2018/19 season.

