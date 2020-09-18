Nottingham Forest have confirmed the loan signing of Fulham defender Cyrus Christie on their official club website.

Nottingham Forest have moved to add a new face to their defensive ranks, bringing Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie in on loan. Christie will spend the 2020/21 campaign on loan at the City Ground after the Championship side confirmed the deal on Friday night.

Christie comes in to bolster Sabri Lamouchi’s defensive ranks following the departure of star man Matty Cash to Premier League outfit Aston Villa. The 27-year-old will be hoping to soften the blow if Cash’s departure by settling in quickly and hitting a strong run of form with his new loan club.

Christie is vastly experienced at Championship and has just helped Fulham make a return to the Premier League. With Kenny Tete arriving at Craven Cottage, Scott Parker has let the right-back seal a move away from the club on a temporary basis.

Christie came through Coventry City’s youth academy and went on to play 119 times for the club, earning a switch to Derby County. With the Rams, the Republic of Ireland international play in 119 games, leaving for Middlesbrough in 2017.

Now, with a move to Nottingham Forest confirmed, Christie will be looking to help his new side to a successful 2020/21 campaign.

