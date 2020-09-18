Wigan’s relegation to League One was sealed on the back of what many are calling a ridiculous decision on behalf of the Latics new owners to place the club into administration. It was a relegation compounded with Barnsley’s unlikely escape by beating Brentford on the last day of the Covid-extended season.

That combination of a 12-point deduction for being placed into administration and Clarke Oduor’s late winner saw League One football return to Wigan once again. It wasn’t only harsh, it saw Premier League clubs come rummaging around the Latics and their best young players.

One of those sides was Leeds United and they were in for the talented and much regarded Joe Gelhardt. Gelhardt had only known football at Wigan Athletic, signing for the Latics as a schoolboy.

Since the leap forward to the first-team set-up, Gelhardt made 19 appearances in this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign, scoring 1 goal – a Cruyff turn and neat finish against Hull City. He is seen as a player with exceptional potential, something that Leeds United will be keen to hone.

It was a similar goal that saw youngster Gelhardt score his first goal in Leeds United’s colours (below) in a 2-2 draw against Wolves in the Premier League 2 competition.

19' Goal #LUFC! Gelhardt weaves his way forward, works room for a shot and finds the back of the net! 1-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 18, 2020

🔥 Yes Joffy! What a goal! pic.twitter.com/KgcsEi3eDQ — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 18, 2020

The former Wigan teen starlet went to Leeds United with a big reputation. Much was expected of him and observers who have seen him in action are in agreement that he might just deliver on his potential.

