Speaking in his press-conference today, Middlesbrough assistant manager Kevin Blackwell hinted that his side weren’t in the race to sign Rangers winger Jordan Jones.

With Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock currently self-isolating after contracting COVID-19, assistant Kevin Blackwell was on pre-match press-conference duty ahead of Boro’s clash with Bournemouth at The Riverside this weekend.

Blackwell was unsurprisingly quizzed on the Teessiders’ transfer activity. Having made three signings this summer already with Grant Hall, Marcus Bettinelli and Sam Morsy arriving, fans are hoping for more firepower at the top end of the pitch.

One player they have been linked to in recent weeks is Rangers wide-midfielder Jordan Jones. However, when asked directly about Jones, Blackwell claimed he wasn’t aware of anything going on behind the scenes to sign him.

“There’s names thrown at us every week like you would not believe,” he said.

“I asked the gaffer about one the other week. I said, ‘Did you know we’re reported to be in for him?’ And he said, ‘Who is he?’

Jones previously played for Middlesbrough between 2013 and 2016 but didn’t make a single appearance in the Championship during his tenure at his boyhood club.

He made the move to the Scottish Premier League with Kilmarnock securing his signature and made the switch to Rangers last summer.

The 25-year old has been told he is surplus to requirements at Ibrox and with Middlesbrough seemingly out of the equation this leaves Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers to battle it out for the Northern-Ireland international.