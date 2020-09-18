According to the Independent, Manchester United have opened talks with Watford winger Ismaila Sarr in a move that will put them into direct competition with Premier League champions Liverpool as both eyes the Hornets star.

With the Premier League big guns duking it out for Sarr, any lingering hopes that the Watford fans might have had of him staying at Vicarage Road have surely gone up in smoke.

The 22-year-old speedster joined Watford from French side Stade Rennais for £27m last August and was one of the bright spots of a dull Watford campaign which saw the Hornets stingless when they needed it, eventually succumbing to relegation from the Premier League after a five-year stay.

He made 28 appearances in the Premier League for the Londoners last season, scoring 5 goals and creating 6 assists. He excelled against Liverpool (above), scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist in a game that handed the Reds their first defeat of the season on Game Day 28.

Now the Independent state that Manchester United “make contact” to snap up winger Sarr what with a move for Jadon Sancho looking unlikely. In a season signed off by relegation, Watford’s hand has been weakened and will likely be looking to sell.

That does not mean that the Red Devils will sting the Hornets over this deal. Watford are thought to be expecting a sale of the exciting Sarr to bring in around £30m to swell the club’s coffers.

Watford will still be looking to bring players into the club and today announced the capture of Manchester United youngster, James Garner, on a season-long loan.

