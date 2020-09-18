Rotherham United head coach Paul Warne has told Chronicle Live that is keen to bring Newcastle United’s Dan Barlaser back to the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who has been capped by both the Turkey and England youth teams, came through the Newcastle academy and has been able to make a few cup appearances for the Magpies. He is yet to make his Premier League debut. Instead, he has been out on loan three times. As well as stints with Crewe Alexandra and Accrington Stanley, he has most recently been on loan with Rotherham.

He was impressive in that spell with Rotherham and helped them to get promoted from Sky Bet League One. But his form was so impressive that Newcastle have decided to take a closer look at him during the close season to see if he is able to make the breakthrough at St James Park.

While Warne would like him to get his break at Newcastle, he has said he’d also love to have him back in Rotherham.

Warne said: “I am making no bones about the fact that I want to sign him, but I also sincerely want him to play for Newcastle.

“I do not want him to come here with a broken heart thinking this is a bad second place.

“We will have to watch his space. They might extend his contract and then loan him out and say, ‘Right, come up one level’.

“In fairness, he has had two brilliant seasons, but League One and the Premier League are like two different sports.

“I am not speaking on behalf of Newcastle, but they might think he needs a season in the Championship, or they may just keep him in the building and see how it goes.

“I don’t really know and I don’t want to push a door that has not got a latch on.”

