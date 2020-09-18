Birmingham City are closing in on the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

Their proposed signing of Gareth Bale will push the youngster further down the pecking order at Spurs and has paved the way for him to go out on loan again.

Clarke, who is 19 years old, has been left out of Tottenham’s Under-23’s fixture this afternoon.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at QPR and Spurs are now sending him out again.

The London club signed him from Leeds United last summer and immediately loaned him back to Elland Road before recalling him in January.

Clarke rose up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch and went onto play 25 times for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, chipping in with two goals.

Birmingham are handing him another opportunity in the second tier and are boosting their attacking options in the process.

It has been a busy transfer window for Aitor Karanka’s side and they have landed the likes of Adam Clayton, George Friend, Jon Toral, Neil Etheridge and Ivan Sanchez, amongst others.

They will now be looking to get a deal over the line for Clarke and he could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Blues.

He will be eager to impress having burst onto the scene at Leeds as a youngster.

Birmingham will be looking to make it two wins from their opening two games when they take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium tomorrow.

Will Clarke be a good signing for BCFC?