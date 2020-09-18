QPR have seen their second bid for Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne rejected, as per The72.

Here are three alternative options the Hoops could target as they look for another striker-

Cauley Woodrow, Barnsley- QPR should try and test the Tykes’ resolve by making an offer for their forward. The ex-England Under-21 international has scored 34 goals in 78 games for the Yorkshire side since joining them on a permanent basis from Fulham.

Lawrence Shankland, Dundee United- Mark Warburton’s lured Lyndon Dykes to London from Livingston earlier this summer and should move back into Scotland to target Shankland. He has been prolific over recent years, scoring 62 goals in 72 games for Ayr United before managing 28 in 33 for Dundee United last term. It would be very interesting to see how he would get on in England.

Tyler Roberts, Leeds United- He should be a potential loan target for QPR. Roberts, who is 21 years old, may find first-team opportunities at Leeds hard to come by now they are in the Premier League and could seek more game time back in the second tier.

QPR have had a busy transfer window so far and have brought in the likes of Dykes, Rob Dickie, George Thomas and Luke Amos. The R’s may have money to spend after selling Ebe Eze to Crystal Palace but will need to spend it wisely with their sights set on a couple more signings.

They take on Coventry City tonight and will be looking to make it two wins from two games.

In other R’s news, they are weighing up whether to loan out midfielder Faysal Bettache, as per The72.





Who would you want, QPR fans?