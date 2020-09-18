Swindon Town are looking to sign free agent winger Joel Grant, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Swindon. Joel Grant should sign up. Free. Extra competition for wide spots. (@reluctantnicko)

The Robins want the experienced wide man as some more competition and depth going forward.

Grant, who is 33 years old, is available after parting company with Plymouth Argyle at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options.

The ex-Jamaica international has made 457 appearances so far in his career and has scored 75 goals.

He started his career at Watford and rose up through the youth ranks at Vicarage Road before playing 10 times for their first-team as a youngster.

Grant left the Hornets in 2007 and had spells in the lower leagues at Aldershot Town, Crewe Alexandra and Wycombe Wanderers before Yeovil Town signed him in 2013 as they prepared for their Championship debut.

He spent two seasons at Huish Park before joining Exeter City five years ago. He scored nine goals in 59 games for the Grecians in League Two to earn a switch to Plymouth in 2017.

Grant spent three campaigns with the Pilgrims and was part of their side promoted to League One under Ryan Lowe last term. However, they opted against keeping him.

Swindon are now looking to bring him to the County Ground on a free transfer to give them something different on the wing.



Would Grant be a good signing for Swindon?