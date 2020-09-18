In an interview with So Foot (via Goal) Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud revealed he nearly signed for Middlesbrough back in 2010.

Giroud was then playing in the French Ligue 2 for Tours where he had scored 22 goals in 44 in two years. His goalscoring form had meant he had attracted attention from overseas and he revealed that Championship side Middlesbrough had reportedly been interested.

“I had proposals from Middlesbrough and Celtic,” he said.

The fee Middlesbrough were believed to be offering was around just £1.75 million. The 2010-11 campaign was Boro’s second consecutive season in the Championship and had Giroud had signed he would’ve been in direct competition with the likes of Scott McDonald and Leroy Lita.

But he revealed the reasons why he opted against a move to England so soon.

“But my agents advised me to leave an imprint in France first.”

That is precisely what Giroud did as he secured a move to Montpellier in the French first division. Just one year after joining, his new side won the Ligue 1 title against all odds with the Frenchman finishing the season as joint top scorer alongside Paris Saint Germain’s Nene.

His season with Montpellier soon meant he was linked to sides in the Premier League and arrived at Arsenal for just under £10 million. He scored 73 goals in 180 top flight games for the Gunners before securing a move to London rivals Chelsea in 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

Since making the switch to Stamford Bridge, Giroud has scored 13 goals in 58 league games.