Derby County head coach Phillip Cocu has told BBC Sport that he hopes Florian Jozefzoon can find a new club soon.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Derby from Brentford back in the summer of 2018. He has now spent two years in the East Midlands but it became apparent that his time with the club is coming to an end. He wasn’t given a squad number ahead of this season, the biggest indicator that he is no longer wanted.

And Cocu confirmed that in his press conference today. He has said that they looking to sell Jozefzoon and that he hopes he can find a new club soon. The transfer window is set to shut at the start of October and the Rams will need to shift him before then if they want him off their wage bill. Cocu would go on to say that they don’t need to sell players for financial reasons and this is purely a sporting decision.

Cocu said: “It’s best he finds a new challenge and a new chapter in his career.

“I hope that he can find a new challenge at a club where he can enjoy playing again.”

“When he arrived he played quite a lot of games.

“It didn’t work out, and then he was out of the team, and then came back in – so (he) still got some opportunities to prove himself, but in the end we had to make a decision.”

This means Jozefzoon is unlikely to be involved in tomorrow’s match against Luton Town.

Should Derby County sell Florian Jozefzoon?