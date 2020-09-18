Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber has revealed the club are close to two or three new signings.

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber is looking to add some more new faces to his side before the transfer window closes next month. Not only that, but he is keen not to lose any other star players after letting Jacob Brown leave for Stoke City.

Now, speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Reading, Struber has moved to provide an update on the Tykers’ transfer situation. The Barnsley boss said the club are remaining calm in their efforts to add new players, also revealing that they are “close” to signing “two or three players”.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Struber said:

“We are looking for more positions, but have no stress. We have two or three players who we are close to and we will hopefully make a decision in the next few days hopefully or towards the end of the transfer window. It is important, but we are in a good way at the moment.”

Struber went on to address links with striker Sandro Kulenovic. The Barnsley boss said that he is an “interesting” player but added that the club have other options.

“This is one of the options and he is an interesting player and we will see in the next few days – if we find another option or take a decision with Kulenovic, I think.

“This is a good one, but many players understand the advantage of when they make an agreement with Barnsley. This is also good for us. At the moment, we are in an exchange for new players and are close.

“But it is not the situation where we make stress. I will take the right player and not go into action with 90 per cent for a decision. I need 100 per cent for a decision and we (will) wait for that.”

