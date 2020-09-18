According to Teesside Live, a Middlesbrough player has tested positive for COVID-19 in a recent test and is now in self-isolation.

The player is unnamed at present but will miss Middlesbrough’s home clash against Bournemouth as he will be self-isolating as per the government guidelines.

He has already spent a week in quarantine and has not trained with the squad or been present at Boro’s training complex Rockcliffe Park since the test results came back.

The report confirmed that this is the only case within the squad and no other players have tested positive or there are no concerns of players feeling unwell as of yet.

The news comes just after it was announced that 71-year old manager Neil Warnock tested positive for Coronavirus. He had sat in the stands for Middlesbrough’s defeat against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup after feeling under the weather.

Subsequent tests showed he had COVID-19 and is also self-isolating. Assistant Manager Kevin Blackwell will take charge of first-team training, will sit in for Warnock in his press conference and will be in the dugout against Bournemouth this Saturday.

There were doubts that the game would go ahead after the two positive results however it will go ahead as planned.

Saturday will see a trial of spectators being allowed to be in the stadium for the fixture. 1000 fans will be sat in the West Stand this weekend and will be one of 10 grounds in the EFL operating with minimal supporters in the stands.