According to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, QPR’s Ryan Manning is attracting interest from fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

With Ryan Manning’s contract at QPR expiring at the end of this season, the Rangers star has been linked with a move away from the club. As covered here on The72, reports claimed that West Ham, Norwich City and Watford were all keen on Manning earlier this summer.

However, as of yet, those links are yet to materialise into anything. Now, it has emerged that Manning is being eyed by QPR’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

A report from the Lancashire Telegraph revealed that Manning is a player Rovers have looked at for some time now. Tony Mowbray is yet to reveal who Blackburn are looking to bring in at left-back but the report says Manning has been eyed by the Ewood Park club.

Blackburn Rovers tried to bring Manning in both last summer and in January, only for QPR to knock back their approaches.

Manning has undergone a transition from central midfield to left-back under Mark Warburton, impressing in his new role. He nailed down a spot in QPR’s starting 11 last year, playing in 44 games across all competitions. In the process, he netted five goals and laid on seven assists.

Overall, Manning, 24, has notched up 96 appearances for QPR across all competitions, finding the back of the net nine times and provided 10 assists.

Now, with Blackburn Rovers showing an interest, it awaits to be seen if tTony Mowbvray can make it third time lucky and secure the signing of Manning this summer.

