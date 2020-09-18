Hereford have confirmed the signing of former Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City man Jake Wright on their official club website.

After being released by Sheffield United earlier this year, experienced defender Jake Wright has found himself a new club. The former Oxford United and Bradford City man has penned a deal with National League North side Hereford.

The experienced defender is a promotion winner with Oxford and Sheffield United and will be hoping to make an impact with the Bulls. Upon the announcement of the deal, Wright spoke to the club’s official website, saying he says he still has “a lot of years” in his legs. He said:

“I still think I’ve got a lot to give, a lot of years left in my legs, so hopefully I’ll be able to bring my experience from my promotions and help get this club back to where it needs to be.

“I’ve played against Hereford United quite a few times before five years ago when things happened, so I know they’ve got a good crowd, decent facilities and the gaffer is putting a good bunch of lads together.”

Wright, 34, came through Bradford City’s youth academy and played once for their senior side before leaving to join Halifax Town in 2006. He then earned a move to Crawley Town and has gone on to play for Brighton and Hove Albion, Oxford United, Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers (loan) since then.

