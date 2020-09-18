Sheffield Wednesday’s Kadeem Harris has told The Star that he is keen to earn a new contract with the club.

After mostly being used as a squad player at Cardiff, Harris signed for Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer last summer. He would quickly show what Cardiff were missing by not using him and became a key player for the Owls with his pace and ability to run at players being seen as something the club had been missing for a long time. Even though it was a poor year for the Owls, Harris was praised as one of the few good things.

Going into this new season and just after Harris got revenge on Cardiff by beating them 2-0 to kick off the season, the winger only has one year left on his contract. With the mood at Hillsborough getting better in recent weeks, Harris has revealed he will be doing all he can to earn a new deal with the club.

Harris said: “It is a very important 12 months for me but, I think as a professional footballer, every season is vitally important.

“You can’t ever take your foot off the pedal. It is another important 12 months for me but I am relishing the challenge.”

“I love the club so I definitely would like to stay.

“It is a massive club and hopefully we can have a good season and we can perform well.”

Harris will hope to start again on Saturday when Wednesday take on Watford.

Should Sheffield Wednesday sign Kadeem Harris to a new contract?