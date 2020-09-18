Watford have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester United’s highly-rated midfielder James Garner on their official website, beating significant Championship competition to a deal.

As covered here on The72, Manchester United starlet James Garner has been heavily linked with a loan move to the Championship. Over the course of the summer, the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Coventry City and Swansea City have all been linked with Garner.

Now, it has been confirmed that the midfield starlet will not be joining any of those sides. Watford have swooped in to secure the loan signing of Garner, confirming the deal on Friday.

Garner will spend the campaign on loan at Vicarage Road after Watford agreed a season-long loan deal with Manchester United. The 19-year-old will come in to offer Vladimir Ivic a fresh option in midfield and will be hoping to build his experience of senior football after a strong breakthrough campaign.

The young midfielder started to appear in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans last season, notching up seven appearances for the Red Devils. Garner is seen as one of Manchester United’s top young talents, putting in strong performances for their Under-18 and Under-23 sides.

Garner’s play-style has drawn comparisons to United favourite Michael Carrick. The England youth international likes to dictate the play from deep, using his passing ability to launch attacks and the play ticking. Watford will be hoping to see the best of Garner as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

