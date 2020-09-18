Cardiff City’s Sean Morrison has told Wales Online that Kieffer Moore is a huge signing for the club.

The Bluebirds haven’t been busy in the transfer market this summer and seem to be relying on roughly the same squad that took them to the Sky Bet Championship play-offs. The one permanent signing they have made is Moore. They have brought him in on from Wigan Athletic for a £2m fee and he made his league debut last Saturday in the 2-0 loss against Sheffield Wednesday.

While the Bluebirds played poorly in that match last week, Moore did earn some praise for being lively and looking like a threat throughout the match. It definitely seemed like Cardiff had a good player on their hands. And now Morrison has heaped praise on the striker saying that he is much more than the target man that many perceive him to be because of his height.

Morrison said: “It’s good to have another big man in the squad! Me, Flinty (Aden Flint) and Kieffer.

“He’s a very good player. For a big man, his touch and link-up play is fantastic. He is much more than a big target man and I was very aware of that, having played against him over the last few seasons.

“He is a massive asset to the squad. It’s fantastic to be training with him every day. He is a great lad off the pitch as well.

“For us, as a club, it’s a huge signing and fingers crossed he can have a great year for us.

“Kieffer obviously started last weekend, but the quality of strikers we have throughout the squad, hopefully they can chip in with a few goals this year.”

