Southend United have confirmed the return of former Luton Town, Brentford and Swindon Town man Alan McCormack on their official club website.

After 10 years away from Roots Hall, Alan McCormack has completed a return to Southend United. Following the end of his contract with Northampton Town, the 36-year-old has linked up with the club once again.

Southend confirmed McCormack’s return on their official club website, revealing that he has put pen to paper on a short-term deal. The contract will initially keep him at the club until January so it will be interesting to see if he makes a good impression on his return to secure a new contract.

McCormack spoke to the club’s official website upon the announcement, saying that it doesn’t feel like he’s been away after 10 years. He said:

“It doesn’t feel like I’ve been away. When I had a phone call with the manager I was getting more and more excited to come back and I’m delighted it’s done.

“I loved my time at this club beforehand. I moved away to try and do something different and new in my life but I’m just thankful that I’m able to come back and, hopefully, make a difference here.”

McCormack – who can play in defensive midfield and centre-back – played 160 times for Southend United in his last stint with the club and will be looking forward to adding to that total under Mark Molesley.

Over the course of his career, McCormack has notched up almost 500 appearances. Along the way, he has played for Preston North End, Leyton Orient (loan), Southend United, Motherwell (loan), Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town, Brentford, Luton Town and Northampton Town.

