Bournemouth head coach Jason Tindall has told the Teesside Gazette that he has no concerns about their game against Middlesbrough going ahead despite there being two Covid-19 cases at the Northern club.

Following an entertaining 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers last Saturday, the Cherries are hoping to continue their positive return to the Sky Bet Championship with a win over Middlesbrough. However, their opponents preparations have been derailed by the current pandemic.

It was revealed at the start of the week that Middlesbrough head coach Neil Warnock had gone into self-isolation after being taken unwell. He later tested positive for Covid-19. It was later revealed that a Middlesbrough player, currently unnamed, also tested positive for the virus.

With no other players or staff testing positive, the game, which will host 1,000 fans as part of a pilot scheme, will be going ahead. Despite the positive cases, Tindall has got no concern about the threat of transmission and doesn’t believe it will change much about the match.

Tindall said: “It was a big surprise to hear that news when it broke. First of all, I’d like to wish Neil and the other members of his staff all the best. Hopefully they’re’ okay and I wish them a speedy recovery.

“In terms of the dynamics of the match, I don’t think it will affect it too much. I’m sure Neil is in regular contact with his coaches and squad and they’ll put in a performance he’ll be pleased with.

“We’ve had no player here express concerns to us and because of the protocols we have in place here at the football club you tend to feel very safe in your own environment.

“Doctors at both clubs have been in regular contact and with the fans back in the stadium as well they don’t seem to be too concerned. I’m sure when we get to Middlesbrough it will be a safe environment for us to be in.

“We’re not expecting anything other than a difficult game so we need to make sure we’re ready for what’s to come.”

