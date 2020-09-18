QPR are weighing up whether to loan out Faysal Bettache, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops are eager for some of their young players to go out on loan to get some first-team experience, with the likes of Joe Gubbins and Odi Alfa set to depart.

However, Mark Warburton is undecided as to whether to send Bettache away for more game time. This is because he currently provides cover in the midfield department.

Bettache, who is 20 years old, started his career in the academy at Watford but switched to QPR six years ago. He has since been a regular for the R’s at youth level.

He made his senior debut for the Hoops in August 2018 in a League Cup tie against Bristol Rovers and has since made two more appearances for their first-team.

Bettache gained his first taste of regular football out on loan at National League South side Billericay Town last season and could be loaned out again this term.

QPR have a decision to make as to whether to send him out again, if they do, then they would want to test him at a higher level.

Warburton’s side take on Coventry City tonight and will be looking to make it two wins from two after beating Nottingham Forest at home on the opening day of the new Championship season.

In other R’s news, they have made a second bid for in-demand Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, as covered by The72.