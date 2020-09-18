Watford look to have won the race for Manchester United midfielder James Garner according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Coventry City have all been reported to have shown interest in the Red Devils academy graduate but it appears the Hornets have won in the competition to sign him.

Watford. Signing James Garner from Man U on loan. Season job. Great opportunity. Loads others been in. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 18, 2020

Sheffield Wednesday had also assessed an option to take Garner on loan but with Watford competing at the top end of the Championship, that could have been another incentive for him to make the move to the London club.

Garner can play in several positions in midfield either as a playmaker or in a deep-lying role and with Watford having lost Abdoulaye Doucoure to Everton, Garner could be the ideal choice to replace him.

Manchester United are keen for the highly-rated youngster to go and get regular first-team football and were considering all options to ensure he would play as often as possible.

Although Garner is yet to make an impact for Manchester United’s first team he has played a pivotal role in their development squad.

The central midfielder scored nine goals in 12 under-23 appearances last season, captaining the side for most of the campaign.

If Watford do indeed complete the deal for Garner this could be a real coup for the club with Manchester United rating him so highly and with plenty of EFL clubs having been monitoring him he is clearly a really bright prospect for the future.

