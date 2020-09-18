Fulham are looking to sign Watford defender Craig Dawson on a loan deal according to The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler.

The London club looked incredibly suspect defensively in their opening day defeat to Arsenal at Craven Cottage and manager Scott Parker is eyeing up quality additions in defensive areas ahead of the transfer window closing.

Fulham are also looking at Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth as another possible option to bring into the club.

Fulham are very much in the market for central defenders this window and I understand that the club are interested in a loan move for Watford's Craig Dawson, and a permanent switch for Tottenham's Juan Foyth. #FFC — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) September 18, 2020

Fulham do have some good options in their defensive ranks with the likes of Michael Hector and Joe Bryan but they are lacking Premier League experience and top flight nous in that particular area.

Although Foyth hasn’t played a lot for Spurs he is highly rated by the club’s hierarchy whilst Dawson has a wealth of Premier League experience from his time with Watford and West Bromwich Albion.

Dawson was left out of the Hornets squad for their opening game against Middlesbrough with rumours that he could be set to leave as he looks for a top-flight move.

Although Dawson has flattered to deceive on some occasions whilst in the Premier League he does offer versatility with him being capable of playing at centre-back or right-back which could be an asset to Scott Parker’s side.

It is unlikely that either player will require too much of a transfer fee and if Fulham could bring in both or either of them on a loan deal then it could represent shrewd business for the club.

