Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall has confirmed that ‘no offers’ have been received for forward Josh King as confirmed by Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam.

King has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer with Aston Villa and Fulham just two clubs who have been linked with a move for him.

The Norwegian scored six goals and provided four assists last season but he was unable to help the Cherries avoid relegation to the Championship.

Bournemouth have already lost Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson and Aaron Ramsdale to Manchester City, Newcastle United and Sheffield United respectively as well as losing Ryan Fraser as he left the club as a free agent.

Both Villa and Fulham have been reported as being interested in King as well as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur but as of yet no bid has been received by Bournemouth.

“No” was the answer when I asked Jason Tindall this morning if he was any closer to making his first summer signing. Jason has spoken to Joshua King. No offers for him, yet. If that remains the case Josh King will be focused on #AFCB and an immediate return to the Prem !* — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) September 18, 2020

King has scored 50 goals in 170 appearances for the Cherries since his arrival at the club in 2015.

King’s versatility is also seen as an asset with him being capable of playing as a striker or on the wing and has contributed significantly to Bournemouth’s goal return since their promotion to the Premier League a few years ago.

The forward is thought to be valued at around £25million which may be a high figure for some top-flight clubs when considering his frustrating injury record which has hampered him somewhat.

There is no doubt that King would be a good addition to any Premier League side and only time will tell whether Bournemouth will be able to keep hold of one of the Norwegian.

Will Josh King stay at Bournemouth?